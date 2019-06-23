6/23/19: Picture perfect Sunday, heat & storms this week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Make sure you get out this Sunday and enjoy it… you couldn’t ask for better weekend weather! Highs will range from the mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the valleys and metro areas.

High pressure is building in over the Northeast. This weather pattern typically means sunny skies and less wind.

A few clouds could build in at times as temperatures rise this afternoon. We can’t rule out a few raindrops in the mountains, either… but the vast majority of the Capital Region will stay dry.

Overnight into Monday morning, low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50’s. Monday afternoon will feature even warmer temperatures, soaring into the mid 80’s in some spots. As high pressure starts to give way to a more active weather pattern, expect a few more clouds in the skies Monday afternoon.

Rain is back in the mix for Tuesday. Expect overcast skies with on and off showers. The gloomy conditions will keep temperatures cooler – we’re back down into the 70’s.

Rain is also expected Wednesday and Thursday. Rebounding temperatures mean that a few rumbles of thunder are possible with any afternoon storms. We’ll clear out Friday, with toasty temps… mid to upper 80’s!