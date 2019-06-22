6/22/19: Sunny & Breezy Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday and first full day of summer! It will be feeling this part this afternoon as we will be seeing sunshine and temperatures into the mid 70’s to near 80 but it will be a little breezy as well.

We have high pressure to thank for our beautiful stretch of weather that we will have to enjoy for the weekend, the timing could not have been better.

There is some unsettled weather to our south and west but that will be suppressed south of us thanks to this area of high pressure that will be dominating the northeast through the weekend.

Through the afternoon hours today we will see a mix of sun and clouds but it will be breezy with winds out of the northwest gusting at times to near 25 mph.

By late afternoon and evening there is a chance that some of us could see an isolated shower pop up , that threat looks to remain mainly north and east of the Capitol region.

This evening looks great with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds but there will remain a slight chance for a few popup showers again, so just keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans this evening.

Another beautiful day for us on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the low 80’s, a nice day for Monday but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon. Showers will overspread the region Monday night and through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures rebound nicely for the middle to end of the week as we expect to see highs back into the mid to upper 80’s with increasing humidity as well.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob