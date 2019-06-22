6/22/19: Sunny and Warm Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Well it was a warm and breezy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and some of us even got in on some showers and a few thunderstorms. As promised that activity remained mainly north and east of Albany, especially into southern Vermont and the Berkshires. Tonight we will all become mostly clear and temperatures will drop to slightly below average levels, mainly in the upper 40’s to upper 50’s.

This will be thanks to high pressure that has been slowly building in since Friday afternoon. That high has been pushing in from the north and west which is why we have been dealing with a northwesterly wind direction and that isn’t going anywhere tomorrow.

We will keep the west northwest flow tomorrow afternoon with winds expected between 10 and 20 miles per hour. The rough weather that the mid west has been dealing with for the last day or so will not be headed in our direction through the weekend and we have that high pressure to thank.

Eventually though, as we progress into the start of next week, high pressure will begin to break down and we will first see an increase of clouds through Monday afternoon as this system approaches. Most of the wet weather looks to hold off until Tuesday morning and then continue through Tuesday afternoon. As for Sunday, we will be seeing more in the way of sunshine along with a few puffy fair weather clouds through the morning and afternoon hours.

It will stay that way through Sunday night and for the start of Monday as well. Beyond Tuesday after that wet weather we stay warm and humid through the end of the week with the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. Tuesday will be the wettest, the rest of the week is not looking to be a washout. We “cool down” slightly heading into the start of next weekend as we dip back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Have a great night!

-Rob