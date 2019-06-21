6/21/19: First Day of Summer! Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

by: Jess Briganti

Summer officially arrives at 11:54 AM and get ready for the longest day of the year!

After some early showers, drizzle clearing by 9-10 AM, we’ll wait for some late day sunshine while we dry out and warm to a high of 75 degrees. We’ll be breezy with winds gusting to near 30-35 mph.

This weekend will be quite bright & beautiful! Temperatures will be warming to the upper 70s Saturday & lower 80s Sunday with nothing but sunshine. We’ll finally have another dry weekend with even a dry start to the work week!

Monday will be warm & sunny before showers and thunderstorms make a return by Tuesday. We’ll stay unsettled through the midweek with a few storms possible Wednesday and a couple showers Thursday but look at the summer heat! As we welcome summer today, we’re off & running next week towards the mid to possibly upper 80s!

