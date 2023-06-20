Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a beautiful afternoon today with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, low humidity and for the majority of everyone it was dry. There were a few showers that popped up into the Berkshires and Catskills. We will enjoy another dry and partly sunny afternoon for Wednesday before more clouds and a change in the weather pattern move in for Thursday and into the weekend.

One more great day on Wednesday with highs pressure remaining overhead. This will bring us partly sunny skies and temperatures just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity continuing.

Summer officially arrives on Wednesday at 10:57 AM with the “longest day of year” in regards to daylight with 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. We will now start to lose daylight into the next few months.

Storm system to the south will slowly be drifting north and we will begin to feel and see the impacts from this by Thursday afternoon and evening with the chance for a shower and increasing humidity into Friday.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and temperatures rather seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will remain on the low side through the afternoon with dew point temperatures in the mid 50s.

We will see more clouds for Thursday along with the threat for a shower or two, mainly south, but there could be a stray shower in the immediate Capital Region. This is as our pattern change arrives. Humidity will remain on the lower side for Thursday, but into the weekend it will be on the rise.

Better chances for showers and a rumble or two of thunder arrives on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with significantly higher humidity. The temperatures and humidity will remain relatively consistent through the weekend and into next week with daily chances at showers and storms. No day in particular will be a washout, but you’ll want the rain gear on standby. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob