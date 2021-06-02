6/2/21: Increasing Clouds, Afternoon Showers Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Wednesday morning! Unlike yesterday we will start with clear skies today, but clouds will be on the increase and eventually some rain will be falling from those clouds by this afternoon and evening. However, temperatures should rise into the low to mid 70’s before that rain gets here!

Mild flow of air, thanks to high pressure off the east coast will provide the boost in temperatures today despite the increasing clouds.

Storm system to our south will slowly move northeastward through the day and will increase the risk for rain as we progress through the day. This system will slow down and provide the threat for showers and perhaps a few storms for Thursday and Friday.

The rain today looks to hold off through about midday. So, we are not looking at a washout, but certainly might want to pack that umbrella!

Scattered showers look to continue overnight, overall, a mostly cloudy and mild night with temperatures falling close to 60.

Showers look likely on Thursday, not a washout, there will be plenty of dry time, however, late afternoon and evening there may be a few thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could come with a bit of an attitude, especially south of Albany. Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk for strong storms south and west of Albany for Thursday, check back for further updates on this outlook.

Showers and storms likely for Friday again, then looking hazy, hot and humid for the weekend and into next week with several days likely at or slightly above 90 degrees. Have a great day! -Rob