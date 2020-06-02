6/2/20: Cloudy but Near Average Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Tuesday morning! We will see slightly milder temperatures for today, however, we will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon.

A boundary to our north will focus clouds over the Capital Region this afternoon, an area of rain to our west will continue to slide to the south and east, perhaps clipping a few of our south and western counties this morning before exiting off the coast.

A storm system now located over western Ontario will dive through the Great Lakes today and for Wednesday. This will provide more clouds for Wednesday but also warmer temperatures and a better chance at a few showers for Wednesday afternoon.

As this system approaches we will expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and perhaps a few scattered showers along the warm front that will be pushing through tomorrow morning.

Wednesday afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a few showers and even a thunderstorm as a cold front will sweep through from the west.

Beyond Wednesday we get warm once again. Temperatures on both Thursday and Friday will once again be in the 80’s with a return to sunshine. A few showers possible late in the day Friday into Friday night and Saturday morning. But those look to clear out and the majority of the weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s to near 80. Have a great day! -Rob