Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – I hope you all enjoyed the sunshine for Father’s Day! Little more sunshine than expected east, but we will take it right, especially with the gusty winds that continued through the afternoon, but temperatures warmed nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s! We will warm up more for Monday with more sunshine, and less wind, enjoy it because, through mid-week, things won’t be as nice.

Because high pressure will be almost directly overhead for Monday we are anticipating plenty of sunshine. However, clouds will tend to try and increase, especially late in the day from west to east. That will be the clouds you see in the image above that are currently in the Great Lakes. But with all that sunshine, low levels of humidity, and less wind, temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80 for many.





Then things get not so nice as we approach Tuesday morning. Skies will quickly cloud up on Tuesday and we will increase the chances for showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder into the afternoon. This is as a very slow-moving warm front moves into the Capital Region and essentially stalls for several days. This will bring clouds with the chance for showers from Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon and evening the front may make it into central New York. This would leave the Capital Region and Western New England on the cool side of things, but it may spare us from most of the precipitation.

The current futurecast is showing showers with downpours setting up along the frontal boundary in central New York through Tuesday. Regardless we will remain cloudy and cooler with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean, however, wherever the rain sets up temperatures will likely be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the surrounding areas.





Unfortunately, this boundary makes very slow progress into Wednesday, so another day with clouds and a better chance at widespread showers for Wednesday which will keep our temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. These showers will linger into Thursday morning, but drier air should begin to work in which will clear us out Thursday afternoon and allow our temperatures to rebound into the low 70s.

Once the front finally clears, the warmth and humidity will be flowing into the Northeast for the end of the week and into the weekend. I think Friday we will warm back into the low 80s, but we are likely looking at mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday with moderate levels of humidity. There is the chance of showers or storms on Sunday, but current guidance holds it off until well after midnight, perhaps not arriving until Monday. Have a great night and enjoy the sunshine Monday! -Rob