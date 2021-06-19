6/19/21: Warm with a few Afternoon Storms

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It’s going to be a warm start to the weekend with highs warming into the low to mid 80’s with partly sunny skies and the best part, humidity looks to remain in check!

A cold front will be approaching the area this afternoon/ evening and could spark a few showers or thunderstorms. They will be isolated and we are not expecting everyone to see those, however, one or 2 of them could turn locally strong to severe.

Storm Prediction Center has placed the News 10 viewing area under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms, the timing looks to be between 3-8pm, and as we can see on futurecast, they will be very isolated.

Between 5-7pm looks to be the best chance for a storm around the immediate Capital Region, but the bulk of the activity looks to remain south of I-90 and will slowly diminish after sunset.

Nice day for Father’s Day with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid-80’s, it is also the first day of Summer and it will certainly feel like it by Monday with highs near 90, and humidity reaching oppressive levels, we will also have to watch for a few strong storms by Monday afternoon and evening. Much cooler by mid-week but, the second half of the week is looking fantastic! Have a great Saturday! -Rob