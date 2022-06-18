Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool, cloudy raw afternoon with temperatures more than 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, along with a few showers. We will keep the threat for a few showers in for this evening, but drier air will continue to work in from the north and west and I do believe we will see skies becoming partly to most clear overnight, especially for areas north and west of Albany. Unfortunately there will be clouds holding on east into New England, these will likely linger into Father’s Day.

Big area of high pressure behind a strong cold front is providing the cool flow of air, along with the gusty winds. Unfortunately it will still be building in through Sunday, so I do anticipate the winds continuing with gusts 30+ through Sunday afternoon. However, I do anticipate more sunshine, especially Hudson Valley West, there will be some sunshine east, but it will be later in the day as the clouds will be tough to get rid of. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than today with highs likely in the 60s to low 70s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average.





High pressure will be sliding to our south for Monday, this will provide a return, southwesterly flow to develop and our temperatures will rebound nicely. It will be a very nice start to the week with highs back into the low to mid 70s, still below average, however, the winds will be much less.





A developing system in the Northern Plains will be tracking in our direction by Tuesday. Clouds will tend to increase Monday night as the warm front approaches. Looking at all the guidance, I think this front will get hung up over the Capital Region on Tuesday. This means we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and showers and as such our temperatures will remain on the cooler side, likely in the mid to upper 60s for most.

This front does look to move through by Thursday. I think the risk for showers will decrease on Wednesday as the front slowly lifts north and east. This will also bring an increase in sunshine, but also heat. Thursday will be the first warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, turning more humid. The warmth and humidity look to carry us into next weekend with highs back into the mid 80s with dewpoints in the mid 60s. Very typical summer-like weather is on the way by the middle of next week! Have a great night! -Rob