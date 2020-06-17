6/17/2020: One last comfortable day, then heat and humidity on the rise

We’ve got one more day of low humidity, before muggy and stormy summertime weather bursts on to the scene… make the most of it!

Low temperatures dropped into the 50’s for most this morning under mostly clear skies. Parts of the North Country and western New England were in the 40’s!

High pressure in control over the Northeast and the Upper Midwest led to clear skies, and is keeping rain and storms well to our south.

Bright skies will help us warm quickly. In Albany and surrounding ares, you can expect 70’s by the late morning, and mid to upper 80’s by the late afternoon. A few clouds could pop up later in the day, but even then sunshine will dominate.

Some sports, namely Schenectady and Troy could inch a bit closer to 90. Meanwhile, we expect low 80’s in the Adirondacks and Catskills, and highs in the mid 80’s across the North Country and into western New England.

After a toasty but comfortable day, the overnight period will stay mild with mostly clear skies and calm conditions.. Average overnight lows this time of year are in the upper 50’s for the Capital District, and that’s perceptively where we’ll be. Even the cool spots in the mountains will struggle to drop below 50.

But by the afternoon, humidity will have returned. While high pressure holds on long enough to ensure that Thursday stays dry and sunny, highs in the upper 80’s with more mugginess will make for an uncomfortable afternoon.

We’ll stay at or near 90 for the rest of the 7 Day Forecast, with storm chances steadily rising. Friday will feature only a few isolated pockets of rain. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for both weekend afternoons, and more widespread activity for the beginning of next week. Summer is here!