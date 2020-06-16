6/16/2020: Spectacular, seasonably warm weather on the way

Get excited! Today’s weather looks warmer than recent days, but still comfortable with low humidity and a ton of sun.

High pressure in control over Ontario, Quebec, and the Northeast is leading to a calm and clear start – there’s not a cloud in the sky over the News10 area this morning!

That setup led to another cool start, with lows near 50 in the Capital District, and well into the 40’s in the outlying areas.

The high pressure will also play an important role in keeping unsettled weather out of our area – it’s preventing a big storm system over the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic from getting close enough to bring clouds or rain. Instead, it’ll stay well to our south over the course of the work week.

Temps will quickly warm after the cool start. With the help of all the sunshine, expect a quick rise into the 60’s this morning, with afternoon highs eventually hitting the low 80’s in the Capital District.

Highs will stay in the upper 70’s across the Taconics and into western portions of Saratoga and Schenectady counties. Expect low 70’s in the Heledbergs. While numbers like these are indicative of warmer-than-average weather, low humidity means it’ll be a very comfortable warmth. Enjoy!

Then, we’ll have another cool night. Clear skies and light winds will lead to more 40’s and 50’s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will continue the warming trend – expect low to mid 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Despite the rising temps, humidity will stay low throughout the middle of the week.

Things change on Friday. We’ll experience a bit more humidity, a few more clouds, and highs in the mid 80’s.

Saturday is the summer solstice – featuring the most daylight of any day in the year and officially kicking off astronomical summer. Right on cue, highs near 90 and thunderstorms are back i nthe forecast, and will stick around through Monday and beyond.