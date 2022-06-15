Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another warm day is expected for today, with just a few more clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be quickly rising after sunrise and will climb into the low to mid 80s, but the humidity remains low for one more day.

As the day progresses there may be a few more clouds bubbling up, especially in the higher terrain. While I don’t foresee much in the way of showers, we can’t totally rule out a stray shower or two especially in those higher terrain areas. But temperatures will be warm with slightly above seasonal values many in the low 80s, upper 70s outside of the valley areas.





Overnight tonight as a warm front moves through clouds will increase and the winds will increase from the south, so temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 60s. Chances for rain will increase through the night as well, especially by Thursday morning. Expect scattered showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder to go along with them.

Once that warm front goes by temperatures will be warm again with highs in the low to mid 80s, but we will also feel a bit more humidity. This may lead to strong storms Thursday afternoon. Right now the threat for severe weather looks to stay to our west, but depending on the overall setup we will have to watch to see if these storms can hold together as they move east.





Futurecast has the cold front approaching Thursday evening with a line of thunderstorms developing ahead of it through Central New York. Again, this forecast may change as it all depends on timing, if it is a little earlier we may see a stronger storm or two, if it continues it’s current speed then just showers with a rumble or two of thunder by Thursday evening. We will keep you updated.

A few leftover showers for Friday with partly sunny skies, turning breezy as well. The winds continue into the weekend as cooler air gets driven into the Capital Region. Temperatures for Father’s Day weekend remain in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and they should get into the low 70s on Sunday with lots of sunshine! Have a great day! -Rob