Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Did you enjoy the weather yesterday? I’ve got great news! It will be almost a carbon copy for today with lots of sunshine and warmer temps, the best news of all, the humidity remains low and we are expecting less wind too! Any clouds this morning will burn off quickly through the afternoon.

Strong complex of storms is safely passing south thanks to high pressure, and once high pressure takes control again it will turn into another stunning afternoon.

Futurecast shows all that sunshine we are expecting and along with that sunshine, temperatures will warm once again in to the low 80s for most, which is slightly above average for mid-June, but still really nice.





There may be a few more clouds around on Wednesday, but temperatures should average out to be about the same as today with highs likely in the low 80s for most. While the humidity does stay in check still, by the evening it may start to increase just a touch.

We keep the partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday, however, it will be more humid and just a degree or two cooler due to more cloud cover. We will also have to watch for the chance of showers and storms, late in the day on Thursday and through the afternoon on Friday as a rather strong cold front moves in. Behind that temperatures cool into Father’s Day weekend with highs in the low 70s, much less humid and both days will be a bit breezy. Have a great Flag Day! -Rob