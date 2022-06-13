The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Temperatures stayed mild overnight, with lows only in the 60’s for most. After a cloudy and gloomy start, we will clear out nicely as the day does on.

It’s all thanks to a passing cold front and high pressure coming in to replace it with sunshine. Today’s temperatures will be a bit of a tug-of-war. The sun will want to warm us up, but a cool breeze behind the front will try to keep us from getting too hot.

The net result is 70-degree weather for much of the afternoon. Albany and points south in the Mid-Hudson Valley could peak at the 80-degree mark for a couple of hours.

Skies stay clear tonight, so we’ll get back into the 50’s this time around. Some in the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains could dip down into the upper 40’s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look dry with ample sunshine. Even though temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s by mid-week, humidity will stay low.

Be sure to enjoy that comfortable, dry warmth before muggy conditions, showers, and afternoon thunderstorms return for Thursday and Friday. We look to clear back out nicely for the weekend, with high temps back down into the 70’s.