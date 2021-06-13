6/13/2021: Sunny for now, but unsettled skies ahead…

After some gloomy early-morning skies to kick off your Sunday, the sun is out and we’re warming up! Expect afternoon highs to easily cruise to the 80 degree mark for most valley locations. Even the hilltowns will get close, with highs in the upper 70’s.

Clouds will redevelop during the later afternoon/early evening, and should give way to rain after sunset. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question overnight.

Monday will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. That means high temperatures are a bit cooler, in the low 70’s for most. We could see isolated showers in the morning and early afternoon, and storms will pick up for the end of the day.

Tuesday looks unsettled as well, with similar temperatures. We clear out for the rest of the work week, with a good amount of sun, breezy conditions, and highs around 70 for Wednesday.

We’ll get a couple degrees warmer on both Thursday and Friday, bit sun and a continuation of the dry conditions. Showers return to kick off next weekend.