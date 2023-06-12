Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A warm, muggy afternoon today with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s. Rain generally held off, aside from an isolated shower earlier this afternoon. Rain is approaching from the south and west, this will be moving in overnight tonight, but will likely not bring much rain here. In fact, most will only see about 0.1″-0.5″ of rain through the night into Tuesday morning. Another round of perhaps more substantial rainfall moves in on Wednesday.

We will be treated to a punch of dry air for Tuesday, this will bring increasingly sunny skies for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will respond and warm into the upper 70s to near 80. Another storm system will be diving south and east and slowing down, this will keep us rather unsettled through much of the week ahead.

We will likely start the day with clouds for Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The humidity will be gone and it will remain low through the afternoon.

Sunshine will be on the increase through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80, so very seasonable.

Upper level low will be swinging in for Wednesday, this will bring an increase in clouds initially and eventually an increasing threat of showers and storms into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Because of this, temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs mainly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This upper level low unfortunately will be sticking around through the rest of the week. This means there will be a chance of a shower or rumble of thunder essentially through the end of the week and into the start of the Father’s Day weekend. We could see a good dose of rainfall through Wednesday evening, with mainly likely picking up a general 1-2″ with locally higher and lower amounts. Then we will be adding to those totals through the end of the week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob