Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end before midnight tonight, then expect skies to gradually become partly clear into Monday morning. High pressure building in behind this system will bring a return to sunshine and milder temperatures for Monday.

Cold front moving through this evening and overnight will bring a few showers and thunderstorms with it. Still not expecting any widespread severe weather but a storm or two could become locally strong with gusty winds and small hail the main concerns. The cold front moves through near midnight and that will bring an end to the wet weather. Expect partly sunny skies to start Monday, but as high pressure and drier air moves into the Capital Region skies will gradually become partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon.

Big area of high pressure will be moving in behind the cold front. This will not only bring a return to sunshine, but also breezy conditions will be likely through Monday afternoon with gusts approaching 25 mph through the day into the evening.

With the increase in sunshine and a westerly wind temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s for most. Very seasonable for the middle of June.





We will be watching a very potent system tracking up and over an upper level ridge of high pressure. Currently it does look to remain well south of the News 10 viewing area, however, we may see some clouds from this thunderstorm complex Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There is still time for this system to shift a bit to the north, but guidance has been consistent in keeping it south for the last 2 days, so for now we will keep it dry Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As that passes safely to our south skies should turn partly to mostly sunny once again for Tuesday which will warm us up once again into the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Humidity will also be remaining in check, at least through Tuesday.





A warm front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 to start Wednesday. Once the front is through Wednesday looks to turn quite warm with highs in the mid 80s and slightly more humid as dewpoint temperatures approach 60. Thursday we remain in the warm and very humid air with dewpoint temperatures likely in the mid to upper 60s. This will allow showers and storms to develop, especially through the afternoon hours. It will likely be a repeat of warmth and humidity for Friday, however, we do expect more widespread thunderstorms through Friday afternoon.

Back into the 70s for next weekend with a refreshingly comfy feel to the air expected. Have a great week! -Rob