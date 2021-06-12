6/12/21: Warmer and a touch Humid Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Early day rain gave way to partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70’s. We will see partly to mostly clear skies overnight with lows back in the mid 50’s. A storm system will be approaching from the southwest Sunday afternoon and evening and it will bring with it a push of warmer and slightly more humid air. Highs look to make it in the upper 70’s and low 80’s for most Sunday afternoon.

Most of the day Sunday will end up dry, it is looking more likely that rain wont be moving into the Capital Region until after sunset and perhaps not even until after midnight Monday morning.

But with high pressure off the east coast and an approaching storm system winds will be out of the south and that will allow warmer and more humid air to flow into the Northeast.

As mentioned there is a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late Sunday night into early Monday morning as this cold front comes closer to the area.

An upper level disturbance will swing in from Manitoba Canada during the day on Monday and will actually capture this system and prevent it from moving away very fast. This will keep a very unsettled look to the forecast through mid-week.

Another round of showers and storms will be likely on Monday because of this and we will see similar conditions for Tuesday afternoon as well.

High pressure will gradually begin to build in late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will push this storm system away and bring very nice weather to the Capital Region for the second half of next week. Temperatures will be running below normal, but with highs in the 70’s and humidity in check it will feel wonderful. Another storm system has its eyes on us for the start of next weekend with perhaps another round of showers and storms by next Saturday. Have a great Sunday and stay cool! -Rob