6/12/2021: Rainy start, but fantastic finish

You won’t need the umbrellas after lunchtime… as a matter of fact, you might need the shades! Skies clear as the afternoon goes on, and high temperatures will cruise into the mid 70’s across the region.

A couple clouds overnight will prevent the Capital District from getting too cool, with an overnight low of 58 forecast for Albany. Meanwhile, the hilltowns and mountains may drop down to the upper 40’s briefly.

The first part of Sunday looks dry, but clouds will thicken and showers will develop after midday. A few storms could roll through as well, so don’t be caught off guard by thunder and lightning during the second half of the day.

More showers and storms are in store for Monday, and the rain may linger into Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s on those days with a hint of humidity.

We’ll clear out in spectacular fashion with sun and a refreshing feel to the air on Thursday and Friday. Expect slightly warmer – but still dry and comfy – conditions to kick of next weekend. Saturday’s high will be in the low 80’s.