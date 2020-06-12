6/12/2020: Chance afternoon shower, otherwise cooler & comfy days ahead

Get excited! A cold front has passed us by, sweeping out yesterday’s heat, humidity, and clouds. Thanks to that feature, we’re experiencing a much calmer, more comfortable morning.

After Thursday morning lows in the 70’s, Friday morning featured 50’s for most. Some spots in the North Country, including much of Warren County, saw temps dip all the way into the 40’s!

After the refreshing start, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures rise quickly into the 70’s. Ultimately, the Capital District will see highs peak around 80 with noticeably less humidity.

As a weaker, secondary front passes by this afternoon, we will see a few more clouds, and a chance for a few passing showers. Not everybody will see rain, and where it does fall it should be light and short-lived.

Then, that front ushered in even lower humidity and, in some spots, downright chilly overnight temps! Albany will bottom out around 50, but most everybody else will see 40’s overnight. If you”re in the Adirondacks, I hope you haven’t packed up the jackets yet… 30’s are possible!

After a cooler start, it’s a cooler day all around for Saturday. Highs will be upper 60’s to 70 with a lot of sun. Most of Sunday looks great, but with additional cloud cover and a few showers possible in western New England.

The beginning of the work week is a little up in the air. The forecast is very dependent on a big system that will be bringing rain and active weather to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic If it gets close enough, we could see a few showers associated with it… but the latest data coming into the weather center keeps it a bit further south. For now, we’re calling for more clouds but mostly dry conditions. We’ll keep an eye on it and update as needed.