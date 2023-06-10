Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A few showers this afternoon mainly north as expected as our upper level storm system finally begins to pull away from the northeast. This will be briefly replaced by high pressure with warmer and drier weather for Sunday.

Despite high pressure for Sunday we will have to keep an eye out for a stray shower or rumble of thunder into Sunday late afternoon and evening. A ripple of low pressure will be close to us and this could bring the chance for a brief shower or storm.

Amore substantial area of rain will be approaching for Monday late afternoon and into the overnight. This is a little slower than what it looked like yesterday, so temperatures may get a touch warmer for Monday. But we will also see a slight increase in the humidity levels as well.

Sunday starts off with some sunshine, but we will likely see increasing clouds through the afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible, but it will be much warmer with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Better chance for a shower or storm will be north and west of the Capital Region and Western New England by Sunday evening as that ripple of low pressure gets closer.

Monday looks to start dry, but there could be a few showers as a warm front moves through in the morning. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies to carry us into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will warm quick and it will turn a bit humid.

Better chance at showers and even perhaps a few rumbles of thunder arrives Monday evening and overnight as a frontal boundary pushes in from the west. Before those showers arrive temperatures will be near seasonable levels with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday we will dry out and see a good deal of sunshine, temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Cool pocket of air moves in aloft on Wednesday, this will bring the chance for showers and perhaps some afternoon or evening thunder. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler. Dry for Thursday with a slight chance of a shower and temperatures back into the upper 70s. Showers and storms possible for Friday once again, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We should dry out to start the weekend with temperatures back into the mid 70s. Have a great night! -Rob