Latest Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Hazy skies this afternoon courtesy of smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta Canada. This plume of smoke kept us seasonably cool and has been slowly shifting southward during the afternoon. High pressure building in for Wednesday should bring a return to bluer skies, milder temperatures and less smoke.

A weak area of low pressure out west will be riding up and over an area of high pressure for Thursday. This will bring more clouds and a chance at a shower on Thursday and Friday, but the majority of us will remain dry and temperatures will turn very summery to close out the week.

Futurecast shows quite a bit of sunshine for Wednesday, however, the smoke in the mid levels of the atmosphere does appear to remain close by so some of us will continue to see the hazy look to the sky into Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will bring a few more clouds into the area with an isolated shower chance. Futurecast is very bullish on the idea of widespread rain, but most of the other guidance we look at keeps the vast majority of us dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Partly sunny skies again on Friday with the chance of a shower into the afternoon and evening, similar to Thursday most of us will remain dry and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s!

A morning shower will be possible for Saturday, still warm with highs in the upper 70s. A touch cooler for Mother’s Day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Back to the mid 70s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob