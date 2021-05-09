5/9/2021: Showers later today, staying cool for the week ahead

Enjoy the sunshine for your first part of Mother’s Day! With the bright conditions out there, temps will warm into the upper 50’s to near 60 by the time its all said and done.

An approaching weather system will cause us to turn cloudy after lunchtime, preventing us from getting close to average high temperatures – the upper 60’s, this time of year.

The showers will have pushed into the Catskills and Mid-Hudson by 3 or 4 pm. Expect the rain to start up for the Capital District, Berkshires, and Mohawk Valley by 5 or 6 pm. The North Country and southern Vermont will get in on the action ion the hours leading up to sunset.

Rain sticks around on and off all night, but tapers off by the middle of Monday morning. Skies will clear up a bit for the rest of the day, but temps will stay cool behind the wet weather – only in the mid 50’s.

Tuesday looks about the same in terms of Temperatures, with partly sunny skies and perhaps a stray sprinkle or two.

The middle of the week looks fantastic, with lots of sun and highs back in the 60’s on both Thursday and Friday. Enjoy it while it lasts, showers return for Friday and perhaps Saturday.