Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As expected, we enjoyed a bit more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few clouds creeped in, especially south and east of Albany, but these should clear overnight tonight and will set the stage for another chilly night with lows in the 30s. Watch for patchy frost once again, especially north of Albany.

High pressure is here to stay for the next week or so, so those of you that like a little more active weather, I apologize, this week will be a bit boring for you. Those of you that have been waiting for warmer weather to arrive, this is your week!

The Jetstream will begin to lift further to the north during the course of the day on Monday. This will allow our temperatures to get to be around 5-8 degrees warmer than they were today.





Once the upper level ridge gets here, thanks to the buckle in the Jetstream, it will stick around for quite a while and actually get stronger. This will help to increase our temperatures each and every day and also keep the sunshine going. Things will begin to get quite dry over the next week or so. Each day this week we will be adding about 2-6 degrees per day to the high temperatures and by the end of the week our overnight lows may struggle to get below 60!





Along with the warming temperatures the humidity will also be on the rise by late week and into the weekend. We will begin to feel a touch humid on Thursday, and those dewpoints will be creeping into the low to mid 60s by the weekend so, it will feel like summer.

The warmth and humidity will also be accompanied by pop-up showers and thunderstorms, that threat exists between Saturday afternoon through next Monday. Have a great week and enjoy the warmth! -Rob