The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sun is coming back, and just in time for Mother’s Day! The big storm system that was swirling away to our south is on the way out, and high pressure will move in to replace it as the day goes on.

That will allow for sunshine, and a bit more warmth to go along with it! Highs will peak in the mid 60’s. Still a bit below average for this time of year, but about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

There could be a bit of a breeze at times – nothing major, but gusts of 20+ mph in the hills could lead to a cool and brisk feel. Not a bad idea to have the windbreaker on hand if you’re headed out for brunch with Mom.

For the workweek, we have an extended stretch of warm & dry weather to look forward to. Monday, highs will peak in the upper 60’s under exceptionally clear skies. Tuesday, we’ll get to the low 70’s!

If you’ve been itching to break out the shorts & flip flops, you’re in luck – highs will cruise into the low 80s for the last few days of the week. Enjoy!