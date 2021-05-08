5/8/2021: Showery Saturday, then mostly nice for Mother’s Day

Grab the umbrellas! A passing weather system will bring us on and off periods of light rain throughout much of Saturday. With clouds and wet weather, highs will peak only in the mid 50’s.

Showers end after sunset, and skies will gradually clear throughout the overnight. Less cloud cover means slightly cooler weather, and temps will drop down into the upper 30’s for most of the region.

Temps will climb steadily throughout Sunday, and sunny skies for most of the day will set up a spectacular Mother’s Day holiday. It’s not until later in the afternoon that clouds build back into the region.

That evening and into Monday morning, another round of showers will traverse the region. Highs will be cooler than average on both Monday and Tuesday – in the mid 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature increasing amounts of sunshine and warmer temps. Rain returns in the form of widespread showers on Friday.