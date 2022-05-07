The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



This weekend figures to be a seasonable cool one, and starts off looking a bit unsettled! A storm system passing to our south is close enough to bring clouds, but not close enough to bring rain.

Limited sunshine means limited warming. Highs will peak only in the upper 50’s. That’s more typical of mid-April than early May! A bit of a breeze could develop this afternoon, so we’ll call it sweater weather all things considered.

We’ll see a little clearing overnight. Coupled with light winds out of the north, we will get a bit chilly. Expect Sunday morning lows in the mid to upper 30’s in the Capital District, with 20’s possible in the Adirondacks.

After the crisp start, Mother’s day will turn out a bit warmer by the time it’s all said and done. More sunshine allows us to get into the low 60’s! Again, a bit of a breeze is possible, but nothing major. All things considered, a comfortable but seasonably cool outlook for the holiday.

Temperatures begin to spike during the work week. A prolonged stretch of dry and mostly sunny weather will result in 70’s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the 80’s are more your style, you’ll love Thursday and Friday! Break out the shorts and flip flops for that early taste of Summer… enjoy!