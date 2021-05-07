5/7/2021: Seasonably cool, with more clouds later today

Happy Friday! It is a chilly start to the last day of your work week, the entire News10 region got down into the 30’s! With some morning sun, temps will warm into the mid 40’s by mid-morning, and the low 60’s by the afternoon. Skies will turn overcast, but rain should hold off.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold, we’ll trade the 30’s for the low 40’sin terms of overnight lows. Instead of watching for patchy morning frost, there may be scattered morning showers to dodge!

With clouds staying in place all day, we don’t expect too much warming during the day. Highs will be in the low 50’s, way lower than our average high of 69 degrees!

Scattered light rain showers will stay in the picture throughout the day. While it won’t be a washout, it’s not a bad idea to have the umbrella or raincoat on hand.

Thankfully, we do expect some clearing during the first part of Sunday for your Mother’s Day. Highs will still be on the cool side for this time of year, right around 60 for most. Another round of showers is possible south of Albany late in the day.

Those showers will linger into Monday morning, before tapering off later in the day. The rest of the work week is looking dry for the most part, but temps will still stay below average throughout the forecast period.