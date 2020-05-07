5/7/2020: Evening showers, then wintry weather chance this weekend

Thursday is starting off like Wednesday before it… clear skies and cool temperatures are the theme! Most are in the 30’s this morning, while Albany struggled to drop below 40.

A cold front dropping down from Ontario will change things up, bringing more clods and, eventually, another chance for wet weather.

Expect overcast shies after lunchtime, with a few showers between 4PM and midnight.

High temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the low 60’s for the Capital District, upper 50’s in Southern Vermont, and mid 50’s west of I-87.

Then, expect a colder night and a cooler start to Friday. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30’s for Albany, and outlying areas will get to near freezing.

Friday might feel like a bit of Déjà vu… we’ll start off clear and cool with hardly any cloud cover.

Then, after lunchtime, we’ll turn cloudy again and a band of rain will approach from the south.

Initially, this will all be rain. But as temperatures drop into the 30’s overnight, a change to snow is possible for the hills and mountains, and a few inches of accumulation are possible. Albany and surrounding towns in the river valleys will see periods of rain/snow mix, and may wake up to a slushy coating on Saturday morning.

Then, flurries and light rain showers will linger into the rest of the day with highs only in the 40’s. Mother’s Day looks dry but still cool and breezy, with temperatures ranging from 30’s in the morning to 50’s in the afternoon.

A few showers are again possible on Monday, Tuesday looks breezy and partly sunny, and Wednesday should feature a lot of sunshine and seasonably cool weather.