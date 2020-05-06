5/6/2020: Unsettled pattern ahead, wintry weather this weekend?

Don’t let the cold and clear start fool you, clouds and showers are on the way, courtesy of a system moving in from Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Temperatures dropped down into the upper 30’s in the Capital District, and upper 20’s in the mountains. With calm winds and cool conditions, a little bit of frost is possible this morning.

Cloud cover will increase quickly. and we’ll be overcast by lunchtime. Despite the gray skies, temperatures will still rise to around 50 as the incoming system’s warm front crosses the region.

This afternoon, expect showers to filter in to the region. While we could all see light rain, the steadiest activity will be Albany and south. Showers will fizzle after midnight.

Thursday looks like a very similar setup, with a cool start and clear skies in the morning, followed by increasing clouds later on. By the late afternoon a few sprinkles are possible, though we expect less rain overall than Wednesday. Highs will peak in the low 60’s.

Friday night and Saturday could get interesting, as another, longer lived system impacts the region. As temperatures fall into the 30’s overnight, rain could turn to wintry mix in the valleys, and snow in the hills and mountains. While it’s too soon to forecast totals or impacts, it does look like another late season, accumulating snow is a possibility.

Thankfully, we’ll clear out for Mother’s day. The holiday will feature partly cloudy skies, 30’s in the morning, and 50’s in the afternoon. Cooler than we should be this time of year, but at least it’ll be dry!

Showers are again possible on Monday, before a cool and partly sunny day Tuesday.