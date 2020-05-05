5/5/2020: Cooler pattern continues, shower chances ahead

Hope you enjoyed the summer-like weather over the weekend! The cooler weather than moved in Monday is here to stay.

Check out the surface map below – Winds flow clockwise around centers of high pressure, and counterclockwise around low pressure. When you get this type of set up, a high over Ontario and a low over the coast, the net effect is a cool, north wind.

As a result, we’re starting off in the 30’s and low 40’s for most. Some in the Adirondacks are upper 20’s to right around freezing. In western and central New York, where the growing season has started and they’re cooler than the Capital District, a Freeze Warning is in effect.

Despite a ton of sunshine, that steady north wind will prevent temperatures from rising too much – we’ll fall just short of 60 in Albany, with the hills and mountains seeing highs in in low to mid 50’s.

After a cool day, we’ve got an even colder night ahead. In the Capital District, overnight low temperatures will fall to right around freezing. In the Adirondacks and North Country, upper 20’s are possible! Frost is possible in the Hudson River valley Wednesday morning.

After a chilly and mostly clear start, the rest of the day will feature high temperatures right around 60, but with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers by the evening.

We don’t anticipate more than light rain, but it will stick around for a while, setting up a dreary night.

A few of those showers could linger into Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will turn partly sunny. Highs will be near 60. Friday morning will start on the cool and sunny side of things, but showers return by the evening.

With overnight lows in the low to mid 30’s those showers could turn to wintry mix after midnight, especially in the hills and mountains. With temperatures rising to 50 degrees by the afternoon, the rest of the day will feature nothing more than a cool, miserable rain.

While Mother’s Day will be on the cool side – 30’s in the morning, low to mid 50’s in the afternoon – at least it’ll feature dry conditions and partly sunny skies. Enjoy!