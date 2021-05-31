5/31/2021: Rain ends, then some sun by the end of Memorial Day

The coastal storm system that brought all the wet weather and cool temps will slowly move out of the region today, and things will end up being a bit brighter for the second half of this Memorial Day.

Rain ends by the late morning. By the mid to late afternoon, the clouds will begin to part and we may well end up with a few hours of sunshine. That would help much of the Capital District reach the low 60’s for afternoon highs. In Bennington and Berkshire counties, clouds will stick around just a bit longer, so highs will likely not make it out of the 50’s.

This evening, expect a mix of stars and clouds. We’ll be chilly again – in the mid 40’s for the valleys and around 40 on the dot for the higher terrain – but calm winds will make it manageable.

After the seasonable cool start, we’ll get much closer to our typical afternoon highs on Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 70’s for the first day of June! Most will stay dry, with partly cloudy skies. Some, especially north and west of Albany, may see a stray shower or two. Any activity should be light and is expected to pass through rather quickly.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, and highs will reach the mid 70’s. It’s not until the afternoon that clouds will develop. In the evening, they could give way to showers.

Thursday and Friday will be unsettled but warm. Instead of a cold rain, we’ll have rounds of showers, the occasional thunderstorm, and highs still in the 70’s.

A pop up shower or two is possible on Saturday, but expect otherwise dry conditions for the weekend. Temps will feel summery, in the 80’s on both days!