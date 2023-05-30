Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Tuesday morning, hope you enjoyed the holiday weekend and were able to enjoy the weather as well. If you extended your weekend into today you will see much more of the same with more sunshine and temperatures on the warm side for the end of May. Those of you in Western New England may remain just a few degrees cooler with an easterly wind bringing cooler air off the Atlantic Ocean.

More heat is on the way to the Capital Region however. This will be moving in from Central Canada and the Great Lakes as we get into the middle and more so the end of the work week with temperatures making a run towards 90 degrees once again. We will also see a slight uptick in humidity, but our chances for rain unfortunately remain low.

More sunshine for today, perhaps a bit of a haze in the sky later this afternoon and evening from the smoke from wildfires burning in Nova Scotia. This could have a slight impact on air quality as the source will be closer to us and those especially south and east of Albany could even smell the smoke and it may get trapped close to the surface. Will monitor this throughout the day. Aside from that, another comfortably warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

More sunshine and less smoke expected for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will actually warm up a bit more than today with highs likely to reach the mid to perhaps upper 80s for many.

A few more clouds and a touch of humidity for Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be hot with highs in the low 90s. There will be a cold front swinging through for Friday, this will bring a slight chance at a shower or rumble or two of thunder. The chance for rain could linger into Saturday with skies turning partly sunny and temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s. We get back to the low 80s for Sunday and Monday as skies turn partly sunny for both days. Have a great day! -Rob