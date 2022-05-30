Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Warm and slightly humid on this Memorial Day with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 for many. Turning more hot and humid for Tuesday, dewpoint temperatures will creep into the low to mid 60s and air temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is a “Back door” cold front northeast which we will be watching very closely. This will be dropping into the Capital Region Tuesday evening and during the overnight period. This will cool us down Tuesday night and will likely keep us in the 60s for Wednesday with showers. However, if the front is a little further to our east then temperatures will likely be a bit warmer.





As this front sinks southward there may be a few showers that pop-up Tuesday late afternoon and early evening, especially north and west into Western New England and the Adirondacks. This would be after our temperatures warm close to 90.





Wednesday afternoon it will be a battle of the air masses, East will remain cool and “stable” West will remain warm, humid and unstable. We will likely be finding ourselves right in the middle, with highs in the 60s to near 70 with a slightly humid feel to the air. We will be watching for showers and the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could turn locally strong to severe, that threat will be especially seen west of the Hudson River.







Once that system moves away drier air will move overhead for Thursday, this will bring a return to partly sunny skies and lower levels of humidity with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s, more seasonable for early June.

Chance for a shower or two Friday afternoon before we dry out nicely for the weekend and into early next week as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob