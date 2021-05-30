5/30/21: Gradual Improvements for Memorial Day

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Rainy, cool afternoon to end the weekend, unfortunately the wet weather will carry us through the night and scattered showers and drizzle will be likely through about midday Memorial Day. This is thanks to a very slow moving storm system that is passing by to our south.

During the day on Monday this storm will slowly be pulling away as high pressure will slowly be building in from the west, trying to bring the drier and sunnier weather back to the Capital Region.

We start out Memorial day with plenty of cloud cover, a shower or drizzle looks likely.

During the course of the day expect that shower and drizzle threat to continue through midday before the storm slowly pulls away and takes the moisture with it.

I am very optimistic that we will see some late day breaks of sunshine before the day is through.

An upper level disturbance will be moving through the overall flow during the course of the day on Tuesday, although high pressure will be over us I am expecting partly sunny skies because of this feature.

We can’t completely rule out a shower Tuesday afternoon as this disturbance moves overhead. Futurecast a little aggressive in the coverage of the rain, right now it appears the best chance for any showers on Tuesday should remain north of Albany.

Clouds will win out on Wednesday, but highs look to make it back into the mid 70’s. Showers return Thursday and Friday with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, but we look to dry out through next weekend, turning warmer and more humid with the threat for pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Right now it does not appear that either day would be a washout. Have a great week and take a moment to reflect on this Memorial Day on all those who have served this beautiful country. -Rob