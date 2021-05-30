5/30/2021: Rain, chilly temps, and perhaps a new record this afternoon

Stay dry and bundle up… again! A potent coastal storm system will pass close enough to bring us rain today. All afternoon, we’ll have long lived periods of soaking rain.

With the gloomy weather, temperatures will struggle to warm very much at all through the course of the day. The coldest afternoon high temperature ever recorded in Albany on a May 30th is 51 degrees. Our forecast of 50 would break that! It just goes to show how truly unusual this chill is.

West of the Hudson River, the steady rain will end as the sun goes down. East of the river and into New England, the wet weather will continue until midnight or so. The system will still be in the area for Monday morning. While we won’t see the same driving rain, a few pockets of drizzle could traverse the area. Otherwise, expect a cool and cloudy start to Memorial Day with morning lows around 40.

We still think there will be clearing and sunshine for the second half of the day. The limited sunshine will help us get a bit warmer, into the low 60’s for most.

Not to worry, the weather clears up and temps rise back to near normal for Tuesday and Wednesday, the first two days of June! We expect highs in the 70’s during this period. Tuesday will feature ample sunshine, but we’ll turn cloudy for Wednesday afternoon.

Showers will then develop overnight and into the end of the work week. At least it won’t be nearly as cool as Memorial Day weekend was! We’ll be back to the 80 degree mark by next weekend.