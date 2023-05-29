Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another warm afternoon today with temperatures warming into the 70s and low to mid 80s. We will keep the sunshine for Tuesday, temperatures should be very similar to what they were this afternoon and the humidity will be remaining on the low side.

The heat will be returning for the middle and end of the week, but it isn’t coming in from the west. Instead it will actually be coming up and over a ridge of high pressure and will be moving in from central Canada. Temperatures will likely be making a run back towards the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

More sunshine expected for Tuesday. The chance at a few clouds, but no rain will be coming from those clouds and temperatures will still warm despite a few clouds.

With more sunshine and a bit of a different wind direction our temperatures will be warming back into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday.

Temperatures really take off on Thursday with a slight uptick in the humidity levels. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

We will stay very warm, almost hot on Friday with highs near 90 again. We will run the risk of a shower or storm Friday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through. This will drop our temperatures back for the weekend and also bring a chance of a shower once again for Saturday. We warm back up and dry out for next Sunday and Monday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob