5/29/21: Another Chilly, Rainy Day Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Rain was fairly quick to move out this morning as the storm system pulled away, but with the leftover clouds and a chilly northeast wind our temperatures didn’t move too much during the afternoon. For Sunday a storm system riding along the coast will bring another push of moisture for periods of showers and heavier rain during the afternoon and evening and temperatures will once again remain mainly in the 40’s.

Similar to today, folks well north of the Capital Region may see some dry time and even some sunshine through Sunday afternoon so that will allow temperatures to try and make it into the 50’s. Our next storm system is now situated over Virginia and will very slowly begin to move northward overnight tonight.

That storm system, coupled with some energy aloft and a moisture flow directly from the Atlantic Ocean will bring more rain to the Capital Region, first as a few showers especially south of Albany by early to mid- morning.

By noon-time as the storm itself moves closer to Albany the rain intensity and coverage will begin to increase and this is when our temperatures may begin to fall through the rest of the afternoon as that rain brings down some very chilly air from above.

The rain and cool temperatures will continue through Sunday evening.

We will try to dry out during Sunday night but there is still a pretty good chance at showers through the first half of Monday, Memorial Day, mainly scattered in nature.

High pressure will finally begin to build in Monday night and into Tuesday that should provide us with a return to some sunshine along with temperatures warming back up close to 70 degrees!

Late day showers possible Wednesday before more widespread showers likely for Thursday and Friday, but the temperatures will slowly be creeping upwards, and by next weekend it does look like the pattern will begin to flip towards a more summer-like pattern with highs back near, if not into the 80’s. Have a great Sunday and stay warm & dry! -Rob