Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot afternoon across the Capital Region and much of the northeast with highs reaching the upper 80s and some briefly touching 90! The humidity remained low and that will carry into the Memorial Day holiday, although temperatures will be cooler, but still warm through Tuesday.

We are watching a weak cold front to our north this evening. This will be dropping southward overnight and into early Monday. The air behind this front isn’t extremely cool, but we will notice a bit of a difference for Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

The heat is building out in the middle of the country and into southern central Canada. This is the heat that will be moving to the northeast for the middle of the week as we make a run towards 90!

Cold front is to our south by Monday morning. No precipitation is expected from this and quite honestly looking at the latest guidance the clouds are drying up as well. So we are only expecting a shift in the wind direction by Monday morning.

We may see a few more clouds out and about on Monday afternoon, temperatures will be a touch cooler and with more of an easterly wind, those in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont may remain in the mid 70s as the cooler air from the ocean makes it to Western New England.

With the same overall flow for Tuesday temperatures will be very similar, perhaps a degree or two cooler for the Capital Region with temperatures slightly warmer for Western New England as the winds shift to a more southeast direction.

By Wednesday the ocean influence will diminish and temperatures will be warming back up into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity still looks to remain relatively low through Wednesday before it begins to creep up into Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is the hot day as we welcome June with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. Still hot and slightly humid with the chance of a thunderstorm on Friday with the passage of a cold front. Cooler and drier air arrives for Saturday and carries us into Sunday. Have a great night and a safe Memorial Day. – Rob