Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon were thanks to a cold front, however, we won’t really end up a cooler for the rest of the Holiday weekend. This front knocked the humidity back a bit for overnight tonight and into the day on Sunday, but temperatures Sunday should manage a few degrees warmer than today, but the humidity will remain low, that changes for Memorial Day on Monday.

There is a dying storm system in the Great Lakes this evening, we will likely see a few clouds from this during the afternoon on Sunday, however, we are not expecting any rain from those clouds.

In fact, futurecast shows a partly to mostly sunny day is in store for us Sunday afternoon with low levels of humidity and temperatures warming into the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. There will likely be slightly more cloud cover north which may hold temperatures in the Adirondacks a few degrees coolers.





Behind this feature, the real heat begins to flood into the northeast by Memorial Day and stick with us into Tuesday as well. Temperatures will become quite toasty with highs in the 80s to near 90 with a noticeable increase in the humidity.

Similar to Sunday, Memorial Day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, but the humidity will be rising, with dewpoint temperatures expected to climb close to 60 and air temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.





The hottest and most uncomfortable day looks to be on Tuesday as dewpoint temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s and air temperatures approach 90. Beyond Tuesday the forecast gets a little tricky for Wednesday and Thursday as the guidance is trying to bring a backdoor cold front through. Temperatures should still be relatively warm, near average, however, if the front is able to get through the region temperatures will likely run much cooler than what is currently forecast.

The most likely scenario right now is that we will get pinched between the backdoor front and an approaching cold front from the west on Wednesday. Between these two features, we will see warmth and humidity and a few thunderstorms Wednesday. We do start to warm back up by next weekend close to 80, and the good news is, that humidity levels will likely remain relatively low heading into next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob