The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today is by no means a washout, but low pressure in the region means we will deal with clouds and the occasional passing shower.

During the early to mid-afternoon, a few downpours could develop. Rumbles of thunder are also possible, though we do not anticipate strong storms.

Because of limited sunshine, we don’t expect to warm up too much across the region. Highs will range from the mid-’60s in the mountains to the mid-’70s in the Capital District.

Overnight, we clear out quite nicely. Clouds will get out of here, and temps and humidity will fall off. Expect lows near 50 degrees by Sunday morning. Crack the windows open for some of that natural A/C!

Sunday afternoon will feature plenty of suns, and temperatures will cruise to a comfortably warm 80 degrees. Memorial Day itself looks hot, with highs in the upper 80s and a few more clouds.

Tuesday will be just as warm, but with higher humidity. Be sure you don’t overdo it out there! For the second half of the week, we expect shower chances to rebound, with occasional afternoon thunderstorms.