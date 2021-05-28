5/28/2021: Much cooler, rain on the way for this afternoon

We’re all cool and overcast this morning ahead of a system moving in from the west. The clouds will give way to rain after lunchtime, which will move in from the northwest just after midday. By mid-afternoon, we’ll all be seeing wet weather. These conditions will prevent us from warming up too much, with highs only around 50 degrees in the Capital District.

Temps will fall a bit overnight. Most will bottom out around 40 degrees, but some high spots in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains could get down to around freezing. That means most of us see a very cold rain through the night, while the mountaintops up north could see intermittent bursts of snow.

The system will be departing Saturday morning, and we expect most of the rain to have tapered off by 8 or 9 AM. The rest of the day looks dry, but rather cool and cloudy – highs will be in the mid 50’s, well below average.

Sunday will start off cool and still cloudy, with another round of showers will developing in the afternoon. We are optimistic that the rain will end very early on Monday, and we’ll get some clearing later on for your Memorial Day. Temperatures will recover as well, “soaring” up to the 70 degree mark by the mid-afternoon.

Tuesday might be the pick of the week, with afternoon temps in the mid 70’s, dry conditions, and a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday.