5/28/20: Humid with More Clouds Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! Slightly lower temperatures for this afternoon as we will be seeing more clouds than sun today, however, it will become noticeably more humid through the afternoon as dewpoint temperatures look to climb into the mid and even upper 60’s.

The remnants from Tropical Storm Bertha look to remain to our west this afternoon, however, this will bring more clouds through the day and help to bring up more humidity this afternoon as well.

While I do expect more clouds for the day today, I do think there will be a few good breaks of sunshine from time to time as well. Along with the sun and clouds there is a slightly higher chance for showers across the region this afternoon as well, however, I do believe most will remain dry, only expected scattered showers.

A very strong cold front is to our west and is set to move through during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, behind this a significant change in airmass is expected through the weekend with slightly below normal temperatures.

Because we will be dealing with a significant amount of moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere, higher dewpoints near 70 for Friday there is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms to develop during the day on Friday.

The main threat with these storms looks to be damaging wind gusts, however, some hail cannot be ruled out. The storm Prediction Center is closely monitoring a very slight potential, 2% chance, for a brief tornado south and west of Lake George, we will be monitoring closely as more data becomes available later today. Even by Friday mid-morning there appears to be enough instability that a few storms may start popping up.

We will be dealing with popup thunderstorms through late afternoon on Friday before the main cold front pushes through.

As the cold front moves through in the evening, expect a line of thunderstorms to develop and push through the region into the early overnight hours on Friday. The rain should be out of here by Saturday morning and much cooler temperatures will move in for the end of the weekend and into early next week. Have a great day! -Rob