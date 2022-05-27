The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:



Good Friday morning! Things are feeling a bit warm and muggy this morning. We are cloudy out in front of an approaching weather system, and that kept us mild – morning lows were in the low to mid 60’s for most.

Rain from that system doesn’t get here until later in the day. With the help of a few peeks of sun through the morning and early afternoon, temperatures will steadily climb through the 60’s and 70’s to a daytime high temperature of around 80. By mid afternoon, a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be pushing through the Mohawk Valley. By 5 or 6 PM, they should make it to the Capital District. Expect them in western New England around 7 or 8 PM. A few isolated pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds could develop, but the overall severe weather threat is limited.

After the sun goes down, the heaviest rain will have pushed out of the News10 region. A few showers could linger overnight and into Saturday morning. Overcast skies will also persist, so expect another mild and muggy feeling night with lows in the low to mid 60’s.

With the gloomy start and a few leftover raindrops, tomorrow is certainly not a perfect weather day to kick off Memorial Day weekend – but it’s not all bad! We could see some clearing mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the upper 60’s for the Catskills, Mohawk Valley, and Adirondacks, and in the low 70’s for the Capital District, Mid-Hudson, and western New England.

Sunday looks like a spectacular one – a cooler, dry feeling start with temps in the low 50’s, a comfy afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s, and a mix of sun and clouds.

Memorial Day itself looks very warm, with sunshine and highs soaring into the upper 80’s. Uncomfortable levels of humidity shouldn’t return until Tuesday, though – be sure to take it easy for that day, and high temps will be around 90 and “feels like” temps will certainly be higher. Shower and storm chances rise as we go into Wednesday/Thursday.