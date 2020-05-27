5/27/20: Hazy, Hot & Humid Once Again

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Wednesday! The heat continues for this afternoon with temperatures once again surging into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. That along with the increase in humidity will make it feel like the low 90’s through the afternoon.

High pressure in the Atlantic is helping to pump in the heat and humidity since yesterday, I think we will have 1 more day with lots of sunshine before things begin to change for Thursday afternoon.

Similar to yesterday, there may be a few popup showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, but this activity should remain in the higher terrain.

Tonight clouds will be on the increase, this will keep temperatures mild once again, however, this will be the precursor to a mostly cloudy Thursday with more humidity and the chance for showers as moisture to our south will be pushing to the north.

Even though temperatures will remain slightly cooler Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80’s it will still feel rather humid with better chances for scattered afternoon showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

If you are not a fan of the heat and humidity, relief is on the way in the form of a series of cold fronts that will swing through Friday afternoon and evening. Along with this front we will expect showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day on Friday and Friday overnight.

A few showers look to remain around early on Saturday but we will clear out through the afternoon turning partly sunny with highs in the mid 70’s. Another dry stretch of weather looks to move in from the weekend into early next week, however, temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s. Have a great day and stay cool! -Rob