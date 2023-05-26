Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a great day, seasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70, nothing but sunshine and a light breeze. We will have some cookie-cutter weather ahead with more sunshine and progressively warmer temperatures through the holiday weekend.

Big ridge of high pressure is going to provide quiet and warm weather with continued sunshine. Temperatures will begin to warm into the 80s as high pressure slowly drifts to the east.

Futurecast shows more sunshine in store as we kick-off the holiday weekend. There may be a few clouds in the morning, but they will likely melt away and we will be left with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming close to 80.

More sunshine for Sunday as high pressure remains anchored overhead, temperatures will be a bit warmer though, with highs creeping into the low to mid 80s!

A weak cold front will drop through Sunday into Monday, while we are not expecting any rain from this feature, temperatures will likely be a touch cooler for Memorial Day and for next Tuesday. Temperatures will be right back to the races through the middle of the week as we approach 90 for the first day of June. Slightly cooler with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm by next Friday with a weak cold front moving through. Have a great weekend and a safe Memorial Day Holiday! -Rob