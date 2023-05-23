Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonably warm for today with highs in the 70s, we all remained dry, temperatures tonight will remain mild with lows falling into the low to mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front is heading southward and will be moving into the area by Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of this front it looks like we will see some sunshine, but skies will cloud up before showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms arrive into the afternoon and early evening.

Cold shot of air behind this cold front for Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be stuck into the 50s and 60s and with a bit of a breeze will likely feel a touch cooler. This cool down is very short lived as we are expecting quite the warm-up into the holiday weekend and into next week.

Wednesday morning will be mild with some sunshine. There may be a bit of a breeze from the south in the morning which will help our temperatures warm rather quickly into the 60s and 70s.

Highs will likely be earlier in the day, around noon to 2pm as we remain dry through this time. Showers and storms moving in beyond this will bring cooler temperatures into the area by the evening.

Much cooler air will flow into the region for Thursday. Highs only reaching the 50s and 60s, but there will be a lot of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Big area of high pressure will build into the region and this looks to stick around for quite some time. Aside from some rain on Wednesday, we look to stay dry through the next 7 to 10 days.

Back to the low 70s for Friday, nearing 80 on Saturday, into the mid 80s on Sunday. We hold into the mid 80s for Memorial Day, a weak disturbance moves through on Tuesday which may bring us a stray shower, but temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob