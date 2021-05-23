5/23/2021: Showers, perhaps a storm or two this afternoon

Clouds could give way to rain this afternoon for a few of us! Now that high pressure is no longer parked over the northeast, a cold front will be able to push through our region.

The broken line of showers is expected to push through the Capital District during the mid-afternoon. One or two of those showers could tap into enough energy to grow into a thunderstorm. While we don’t expect widespread severe weather, any storm that does form could feature brief periods of heavy rain downpours and perhaps gusty winds.

The good news (for those of us that aren’t loving the heat and humidity, at least) is that the cold front will clear us out and cool us down overnight. Lows will generally be in the low to mid 40’s though some in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Green Mountains could briefly see upper 30’s.

The chilly-ish start will set up a simply spectacular spring like afternoon. We’re expecting highs around 70, lots of sun, and noticeably less humidity. Enjoy!

Tuesday will be only slightly warmer, but we do expect more clouds for the second half of the day. Heat, humidity, and storms are back in the mix for Wednesday.

It’s a short lived, warm-up however – We’ll be back to the low 70’s on Thursday, then in the 60’s with showers on Friday and Saturday.