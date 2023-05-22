Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful, average afternoon today with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We continued to see the haze from the Western Canadian Wildfires, that will remain with us over the next few days. Temperatures will be on the warm side once again on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A potent cold front will be arriving for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will initially bring a push of warm and slightly humid air for the first part of Wednesday, then showers and storms will be arriving into the afternoon and early evening bringing a push of much cooler air for Thursday.

An isolated shower is possible for Tuesday afternoon especially to the south and west, otherwise almost a carbon copy of today with partly sunny skies and temperatures slightly warmer.

Wednesday starts out dry, partly sunny and mild, temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s.

Cold front will be arriving into the late afternoon and evening. This will be accompanied by a few showers and storms. A few of these storms could produce strong gusty winds and localized downpours. Temperatures will fall behind the rain, but will be warm before hand with many in the 70s to near 80.

High pressure builds in on Thursday with a push of cooler air. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with a bit of a breeze into the afternoon which will likely make things feel a bit cooler.

We warm back up rather quickly heading into the holiday weekend, the unofficial start of summer, temperatures warm into the low 70s for Friday with a run towards 80 on Saturday with highs into the 80s to close out the weekend. Things have also continued to trend drier, so our optimism on a nice holiday weekend continue to increase! Have a great night! -Cap & Rob